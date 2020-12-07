We want to make this open-source project available for people all around the world.

The Modern JavaScript Tutorial

How it's done now. From the basics to advanced topics with simple, but detailed explanations.

Table of contents

Main course contains 2 parts which cover JavaScript as a programming language and working with a browser. There are also additional series of thematic articles.

Part 1

The JavaScript language

Here we learn JavaScript, starting from scratch and go on to advanced concepts like OOP.

We concentrate on the language itself here, with the minimum of environment-specific notes.

An introduction
JavaScript Fundamentals
Code quality
Objects: the basics
Data types
Advanced working with functions
Object properties configuration
Prototypes, inheritance
Classes
Error handling
Promises, async/await
Generators, advanced iteration
Modules
Miscellaneous
Part 2

Browser: Document, Events, Interfaces

Learning how to manage the browser page: add elements, manipulate their size and position, dynamically create interfaces and interact with the visitor.

Document
Introduction to Events
UI Events
Forms, controls
Document and resource loading
Miscellaneous
Part 3

Additional articles

List of extra topics that assume you've covered the first two parts of tutorial. There is no clear hierarchy here, you can read articles in the order you want.
Frames and windows
Binary data, files
Network requests
Storing data in the browser
Animation
Web components
Regular expressions
